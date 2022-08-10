Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ziff Davis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.57-$6.77 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,912. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ziff Davis

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

