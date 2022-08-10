Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $52,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 71,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,918. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.