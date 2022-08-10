Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 71,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

