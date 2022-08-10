Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $214,920.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $375.98.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

