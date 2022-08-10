ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 3,763,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 184.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,346 shares of company stock worth $13,303,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

