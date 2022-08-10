Zoracles (ZORA) Reaches Market Cap of $282,301.59

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Zoracles has a market cap of $282,301.59 and approximately $7,494.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 114.1% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $51.68 or 0.00212349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.
About Zoracles
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com.
