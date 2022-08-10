ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Shares Down 2.2%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 2,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
ZOZO Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.
ZOZO Company Profile
ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.
