Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 619.7% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 122,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Several research analysts have commented on ZURVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.67.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

