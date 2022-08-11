100 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $564.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $569.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.