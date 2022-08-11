1,190 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of VDC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.56. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,405. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.61.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
