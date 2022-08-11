12,169 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 5,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,694. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.