1,306 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

CVX stock opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

