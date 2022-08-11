1,373 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.63. 68,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,714. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

