1,567 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $126.28. 10,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,555. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

