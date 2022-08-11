1Life Healthcare (ONEM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $18.00.

7/27/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $9.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $18.00.

7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $18.00.

7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

7/12/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

7/7/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.52. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

