210,137 Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of BioPlus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.01.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

