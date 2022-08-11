22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 111.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

In related news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $34,347.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

