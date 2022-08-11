23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 9.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 4.84 and last traded at 4.84. 87,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,512,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
23andMe Trading Up 11.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.80 and a 200-day moving average of 3.39.
Institutional Trading of 23andMe
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
