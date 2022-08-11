24,302 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,008 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.