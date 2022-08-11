2,455 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $105.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.