2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 15,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 362,439 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.22.
The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $77,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2seventy bio Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
