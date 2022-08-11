2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 15,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 362,439 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.22.

The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $56,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $77,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

