33,353 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,784.3% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 996,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,360,000 after acquiring an additional 839,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.