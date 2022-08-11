33,858 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gray Television by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Gray Television by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $230,335.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $230,335.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,373 shares of company stock valued at $489,461. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gray Television Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of GTN opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

