3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 2,297.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

3i Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 593,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

