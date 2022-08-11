3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $472,756.40 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,688. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

