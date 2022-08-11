3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $472,756.40 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
3M Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE MMM traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,688. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
