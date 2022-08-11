43,653 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVST remained flat at $2.84 on Thursday. 91,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million.

In related news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microvast news, CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

