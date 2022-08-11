45,104 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 966,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

