55,287 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,277. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

