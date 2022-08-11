59,869 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 15.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 180,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 10,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 62.13%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

