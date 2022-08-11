6,000 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 100,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NYSE HRTG opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

