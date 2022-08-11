659 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

