66,950 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,950 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Louisiana-Pacific comprises 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of LPX stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $60.36. 54,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

