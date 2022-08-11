763 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 95.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 58.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.30. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $359.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

