908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,900. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $310,557.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,926 shares of company stock worth $3,189,516. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

