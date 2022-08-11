925 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,491. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

