A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $30,348.68 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Brian Becker sold 1,089 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $16,062.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,798. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in A10 Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

