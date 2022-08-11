a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.44. 10,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 4,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

a2 Milk Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Read More

