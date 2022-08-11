Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.89. 36,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

