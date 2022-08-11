AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 7.7 %

AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 54,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of -1.12. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 319,460 shares of company stock worth $2,193,055. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.