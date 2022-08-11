AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $13.34 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 319,460 shares of company stock worth $2,193,055. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.