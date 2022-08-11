Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Aberdeen International Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
