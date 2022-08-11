Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,176. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

