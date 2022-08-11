Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
AGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 1,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.