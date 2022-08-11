Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 1,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.