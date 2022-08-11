abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of FCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 67,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,104. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

