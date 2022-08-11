Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $334,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.