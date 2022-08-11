abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 228,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,207. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
