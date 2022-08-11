abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 228,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,207. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

