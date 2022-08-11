Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ACP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,870. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

