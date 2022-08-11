Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ACP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,870. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
