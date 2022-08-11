Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.37) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.66) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acerinox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.