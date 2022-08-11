AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.

NYSE ATY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 17,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.07. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AcuityAds by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

