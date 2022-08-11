AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.07.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in AcuityAds by 50.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AcuityAds by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

